Rugby coaching clinics boost preparation

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Update: 2:36PM TAILEVU North Secondary School rugby coach Ioane Tikoisuva says rugby coaching workshop is a huge booster for their Coke Zero Deans season preparation.

He made this comment during an interview while attending a Fiji Rugby Union Level one and two Coaching Clinics at John Wesley College at Raiwai in Suva today.

The clinics primarily focused on better equipping secondary and primary school coaching teachers on the technical and clinical aspects of the game of rugby.

Throughout the two-day course, coaches analysed game situations, assessed game patterns and were told to list down some errors while watching the game.

Participants in the course were analysing last year's Deans final between Queen Victoria School (QVS) and Marist Brothers High School (MBHS), which QVS won 21-18.

Tikosuva said having those types of workshops would not only benefit the participants from rugby minnows schools attending but the development of the game as a whole.








