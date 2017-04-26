Fiji Time: 4:33 PM on Wednesday 26 April

Partnership to strengthen 'renewable tourism'

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Update: 1:58PM TOURISM in the Pacific is expected to benefit from an agreement the South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH have entered into to collaborate on strengthening tourism in the region.

The long-term objective is to advise the tourism industry, in particular the hotel sector, on renewable energy and energy efficiency options.

Signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Suva today, GIZ program director Dr Wulf Killmann and SPTO board chairperson Papalii Matatamalii Sonja Hunter expressed their excitement about this new collaboration.

"Through this partnership, SPTO will seek out opportunities to organise workshops and seminars in collaboration with GIZ so we can provide our tourism industry stakeholders with an understanding of best practices for renewable energy solutions and energy efficiency," Ms Hunter said.

Dr Killmann said GIZ through the SPC/GIZ Coping with Climate Change in the Pacific Islands Region (CCCPIR) Program was looking forward to collaborating with the SPTO and the region's tourism industry.

Director General of the Pacific Community (SPC) Dr Colin Tukuitonga welcomed the collaboration and looks forward to enhancing climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts in the tourism sector. 

The next step in this partnership will be to consult SPC through this SPC/GIZ program and SPTO's own partnership.








