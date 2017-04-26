Family of missing dad and son not losing hope

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:13PM THE family of a father and son reported missing at sea for more than a week are not giving up hope and will continue to search for the pair.

John Colin Knowles, 43, and Ilisoni Naucumalua, 11, of Kulukulu, Sigatoka, have not been seen since leaving home for a fishing trip on Saturday April 15.

Mr Knowles' older sister, Caroline Naduva, said there had been no other developments since the find last week of pieces of boat that carried her brother and nephew.

"Despite this, we will continue praying and searching until all means of finding out what happened have been exhausted," she said.

Police had called off the search last week, spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said.