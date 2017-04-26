Defence committee recommends leadership challenge

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:07PM THE Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence has recommended leadership challenge within the Fiji Police Force of mitigating the high turn-over of heads of the organisation.

The Review Report of the Committee on the Fiji Police Annual Report 2013, tabled in Parliament yesterday and signed by committee chairman Netani Rika, stated this turnover was a concern that would affect the morale of the Force and the quality of service delivery in the law and order sector.

In the report under the section titled challenges and drawbacks, the committee listed the constant change of leadership as its first point, followed by identifying and preparing future leadership.

The other recommendation is for the Force to consider appropriate resources, such as financial and technical support to shape and modernise a Force fit to carry out its duties on a 24/7 hour basis without fear, favour or malice.

Mr Rika's four-member team also recommended the need for additional finance for the maintenance, upgrading and renewal of existing infrastructure such as officers' accommodation, amenities and a centralised headquarters.

The recommendations follows the committee's examination of the Fiji Police Force annual report 2013 that was tabled in Parliament last April.

The committee's report noted that it had done this and identified key areas that needed to be assessed. These included the ministry's budgetary allocation, policies, programs and projects of 2013, staffing issues, training issues, and the overall administration.