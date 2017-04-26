State urged to set up education commission

/ Front page / News

OPPOSITION parliamentarian and National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad has encouraged Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to appoint an education commission to understand what is happening from preschool to university.

Prof Prasad made this comment in response to a ministerial statement by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy who highlighted the drop in science enrolments in schools.

Prof Prasad said if this was not done, there would be a decline in the level of skills in the country in the future.

"Otherwise we are getting into some serious quality issue," he said.

"It is not too late for me to call on the Prime Minister to instruct the Minister for Education to appoint an education commission so that we understand what is going on in this country and in our education system."

Prof Prasad said there was also a need for a review to be done to understand why some of these things were happening.

"The real reason as to why the numbers have declined is not coming out clearly from the minister. He needs to look at what is the pass rate and he needs to know what is happening at the primary school level.

"The universities are running courses in cookery when they should be concentrating on science degrees and providing the support and strategies to link the universities to what's happening in the primary and high schools."

In his ministerial statement in Parliament on Monday, Dr Reddy said the ministry and its stakeholders, including science educators and teachers, were working to change the perception of science and mind-sets of the people at large.