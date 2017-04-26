Disaster response criticised

/ Front page / News

THE preparation and initial response to Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year was poor, says Opposition parliamentarian and National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad.

Prof Prasad claimed the Government took a while to get things co-ordinated.

He made the comments while responding to a ministerial statement in Parliament on Monday by Minister for Defence, Immigration and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) in Fiji.

"Planning is important because I don't think that there was a proper strategic and tactical plan in place during TC Winston where it allowed different government ministries, the RFMF and others involved in the relief work to quickly respond to all the areas that were affected," Prof Prasad said.

He said there was a need for Fiji to have a good strategic and tactical plan so that whenever there was a disaster, the plan could be implemented immediately.

Prof Prasad also called for the establishment of a natural disaster fund because Fiji was prone to natural disasters.

He said this fund should be readily available for response at any point in time during a disaster.

Meanwhile, in his ministerial statement, Ratu Inoke confirmed the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) was now embarking on an HADR plan which anticipated risks and challenges.

"The plan will co-ordinate, and execute HADR activities at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to support national security interests as they pertain to natural disasters," he said.

"The plan put in place by the commander will transform the 6FIR to a dynamic team trained above the normal military training to respond during humanitarian crisis and disasters."

Ratu Inoke said similar plans and restructure were in process within the Fiji Police Force.