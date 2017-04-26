Fiji Time: 4:34 PM on Wednesday 26 April

Ministry focuses on completion of four-lane roads

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

THE focus of the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry is to complete works on the construction of four-lane roads before other options can be looked at, line minister Parveen Kumar said in Parliament on Monday.

This was after he was asked by Opposition MP Ratu Sela Nanovo if the ministry was looking at the construction of overhead bridges to ease traffic jams in the country.

"Let us finish these three and four lanes then we will think about that," Mr Kumar said.

He said major works had started along the Suva-Nausori corridor to address the issue of traffic congestion.

Mr Kumar confirmed to Parliament that some of the alternatives the ministry was looking at to ease traffic congestion was the implementation of flexi hours and dedicated lanes during peak hours.

He said there had also been proposed bypass routes in certain locations.








