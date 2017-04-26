Motion thrown out

/ Front page / News

A MOTION by the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) MP Viliame Gavoka on Monday was thrown out of Parliament after the august House termed it as "racial".

The motion was to seek the House to express its support for the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) for engaging with the iTaukei canefarmers through co-operative and joint ventures.

Expressing his dismay on the Speaker's decision to not allow the motion, Mr Gavoka told Parliament that the motion, which had gone through the proper vetting of the Business Committee, was an important one.

"The Business Committee met on Thursday (last week) and agreed on this motion and the motion is simply to express support to FSC for partnering with the iTaukei canefarmers through co-operative and joint ventures," Mr Gavoka said

He said there were flying minutes sent out last Friday and Sunday which did not say anything about his motion.

"It was only last night (Sunday) I got a phone call that my motion had been rejected.

"I find this to be in breach of Section 125 (2) and 125 (3) (of the Standing Order) and that a motion of this nature would benefit sugar."

Mr Gavoka said the Parliament was in the middle of debating the Sugar Bill and it was integral to increase production by involving a lot of iTaukei farmers who had lost interest in the sugar industry.

"I believe it is a viable motion and it's sad that this Parliament has seen this to be a racist motion."

In response, Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni said the secretariat received objections to the inclusion of the motion. She said she accepted the objections even though it had passed the deadline.

Dr Luveni said having considered the objections at length, she ruled the motion was out of order and breached Standing Order 48 (A).

"The motion as worded seeks to single out a particular ethnic group of Fijian farmers and potential farmers.

"The FSC, like other government agencies, provides assistance to all Fijians on the basis of need and where applicable, on the basis of merit," Dr Luveni said.