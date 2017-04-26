Companies receive overload warning

/ Front page / News

THE Land Transport Authority conducted show-cause for 16 companies in Fiji for overloading.

A statement from the authority labelled the companies as continuous offenders.

The statement said all the companies were issued written warnings not to reoffend or they could face suspension of registration for their trucks.

"Four sites have been identified by LTA, where fixed weighbridges will be setup to have a check and balance system," the statement reported.

"These locations are Cuvu, Ba, Korovou and Labasa."

The statement said major improvements had been seen in the compliance levels since a memorandum of understanding facilitated by the Ministry of Transport had been signed by LTA, Fiji Roads Authority and the Fiji Haulage Association.

"As per the MOU, the maximum allowable gross vehicle weight for a six-wheeler is 17.5 tonnes, 28.5 tonnes is for 10-wheeler and 35 tonnes for 12-wheelers, while additional 2.4 tonnes are allowed for twin axle, tri-axle and quad-axle with air bags," the statement said.

"Currently, we have a team in the North carrying out operations along Wainikoro Rd and Nabouwalu and Savusavu highways, concentrating on areas such as Tabia, Malau, Wairiki, Seaqaqa and Dreketi.

"We have two teams in the West where the first team concentrates in areas between Sigatoka to Lautoka, while the second team looks after areas between Lautoka and Rakiraki."

"In the Central Division, the authority has two teams where the first team carried out 24/7 operations at Lami weigh bridge while the second team operated at major ports and jetties and covers areas between Navua and Korovou."