Health service needs

/ Front page / News

THE demand for health services has increased but the structure of the service has remained stagnant, says Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar.

Ms Akbar said this when asked about the lack of space in the country's hospitals.

"We are aware of the maternity issues, the number of admissions, births have increased, the demand for the service has increased but our structures have remained the same," she said.

"So for the Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital, we do have a major plan for expanding the maternity services but for Lautoka, we will have to look into it.

"Shortage and space has always been an issue for us but at all times we try to deliver the best services with the resources that we have."

Ms Akbar also said that allocation for minor upgrade works in hospitals and health centres around the country would depend on the request made by medical superintendents and district medical officers. The ministry allocated $1.8 million for minor works and improvements in the facilities they managed.