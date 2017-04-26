Ministry plans to organise local music festival

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr Mahendra Reddy in discussions with the FPRA chairman Eremasi Tamanisau Jr (left) and director Laisa Vulakoro at the FPRA headquarters in Suva. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts is planning to collaborate with the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) in organising a music festival at the end of the year.

This was revealed by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy, who said the ministry wanted to see a music festival that would showcase an array of talents in the country.

"This festival would include artistes performing in different genres of music. We want to see different ethnic groups, classical music, pop songs and different age groups coming to perform," he said. "This would be supported by the ministry.

"It also would be beneficial to get support from the private sector as well and to get regional artistes to come over and perform to raise the profile of the festival."

FPRA director Seru Serevi said Fiji could learn from small countries like Jamaica.

"Music blooms their gross domestic product (GDP) and we can take a leaf out of them to develop our own music industry and festivals here in Fiji," he said.

"We can get our music out there to be recognised."