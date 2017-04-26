Forum for children

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants of the Western Children's Forum in Sigatoka. Picture: Supplied

IN a bid to involve more children in decision making processes, a Western Children's Forum is currently in progress in Sigatoka.

Save the Children (SC) Fiji with support from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation has organised a two-day forum for the second year running.

SC Fiji chief executive officer Iris Low-McKenzie said the forum was focused on the theme "Stronger Families, Safer Children" which was in line with Government's Prevention for Child Abuse and Neglect (PCAN) Day.

"This forum is one of the many activities that will be done this year towards the build-up to PCAN on November 19," she said.

"We are particularly interested to hear what children have to say about this theme and we wanted to ensure that this process was inclusive, that children from various backgrounds, from different divisions, both boys and girls, children with disability, children of different ethnicity and religion, all have an opportunity to participate."

Ms McKenzie said a manifesto would be developed by the children and this would be presented to the National Co-ordinating Committee for Children.

"We are thankful to the Fiji Government for providing support for this forum and we are urging children to make use of this opportunity, to be serious about these discussions as they are representing all the other children who do not have the opportunity to participate at a forum like this," she said.

She highlighted that SC Fiji would consolidate strategies outlined by children in the manifesto and they would submit a set of recommendations to the ministry which would then be submitted as Cabinet paper to Parliament.

Members from the SC Fiji Kids Link Fiji (KLF) and about 30 schoolchildren from the Western Division are attending the forum.