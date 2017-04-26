Interest over surgery

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav, left, and orthopedic surgeon Dr Nilesh Jagtap, fourth from left, with other team members in Suva. Picture: FILE

SOME patients from neighbouring countries have reportedly shown interest in undergoing advanced orthopedic surgeries in Fiji by a team of specialists from India.

The team of specialists will be brought to the country by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji to perform hip and knee replacement surgeries at Lautoka Hospital for a week from May 15.

SSPHL director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the main reason for people from neighbouring countries to take keen interest in having surgeries in Fiji was the cost effectiveness, high standard and post-operative care on continuing basis.

The joint replacement surgeries will be performed by Dr Nilesh Jagtap, who will be on his second trip to Fiji.

Prof Munibhargav said Fiji, being a sporting nation, there were many cases for arthroscopy.

He said arthroscopy, also called arthroscopic surgery, was a minimally invasive surgical procedure on a joint in which an examination and sometimes treatment of damage was performed using an arthroscope, an endoscope that was inserted into the joint through a small incision.

"Due to lack of immediate diagnostic facilities as well as lack of awareness on the injuries and treatment, people are still not coming forward for medical procedures," he said.

"The local doctors and nurses are working closely with Dr Jagtap and his team and the patients he operated on during the last visit are doing extremely well.

"Such surgeries don't fall in the category of life saving but mobility is an integral part of every individual in daily life.

"Although it's an elective surgery, the demand and requirement have increased many fold, and the implants that we use are of international standards," said Prof Munibhargav.

The cost for the hip and knee replacement surgeries has been fixed by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

A total single hip/knee replacement will cost $F21,500 for Fiji residents and $F31,000 for total bilateral hip/knee replacement while arthroscopy will cost $7000.

People interested in the procedures can contact the SSPHL team via email pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.