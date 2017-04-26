Navy rescues five people

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Navy rescued five people who were reported missing in Gau waters on Sunday afternoon.

Police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said the five were picked up by the Fiji Navy yesterday afternoon near Moala.

The group was escorted to Levuka for medical attention.

ACP Tudravu thanked everyone who assisted in the search.

Meanwhile, Helipro Fiji said it pitched in to locate an overdue vessel in the Lomaviti Group yesterday.

The company said in a statement that as a responsible corporate citizen, it had a strong obligation to do what it could within its professional expertise to help.