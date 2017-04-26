Fiji Time: 4:34 PM on Wednesday 26 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Navy rescues five people

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

THE Fiji Navy rescued five people who were reported missing in Gau waters on Sunday afternoon.

Police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said the five were picked up by the Fiji Navy yesterday afternoon near Moala.

The group was escorted to Levuka for medical attention.

ACP Tudravu thanked everyone who assisted in the search.

Meanwhile, Helipro Fiji said it pitched in to locate an overdue vessel in the Lomaviti Group yesterday.

The company said in a statement that as a responsible corporate citizen, it had a strong obligation to do what it could within its professional expertise to help.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65790.6389
JPY 54.478551.4785
GBP 0.37630.3683
EUR 0.44330.4313
NZD 0.70410.6711
AUD 0.64690.6219
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Disciplinary advice for Kiro grounding
  2. Akbar: It takes time to deliver
  3. Non-performing contractors 'are out'
  4. Subsidy plea
  5. 788 land leases renewed
  6. Hero's welcome
  7. Singh: Teachers still affected by board
  8. Qiliho warns officers
  9. Fiji marks Anzac Day
  10. Union awaits word

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  2. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  3. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  4. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  7. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)