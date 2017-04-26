Two homes lost in fires

/ Front page / News

TWO houses in the Nasinu and Nausori areas were destroyed by fire yesterday.

In the first incident at Bau Rd, Nausori, a three-flat wooden house was destroyed leaving two families homeless.

According to the National Fire Authority, they received a fire emergency call at 3.55am and upon arrival at 3.58am, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

In another fire incident yesterday, a three-bedroom wooden house was destroyed at Qari Place in Narere.

In both incidents, the families were at home when the fire started.

NFA is investigating the causes of both fires.