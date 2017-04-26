Fiji Time: 4:34 PM on Wednesday 26 April

Two homes lost in fires

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

TWO houses in the Nasinu and Nausori areas were destroyed by fire yesterday.

In the first incident at Bau Rd, Nausori, a three-flat wooden house was destroyed leaving two families homeless.

According to the National Fire Authority, they received a fire emergency call at 3.55am and upon arrival at 3.58am, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

In another fire incident yesterday, a three-bedroom wooden house was destroyed at Qari Place in Narere.

In both incidents, the families were at home when the fire started.

NFA is investigating the causes of both fires.








