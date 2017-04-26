Farmer granted bail

/ Front page / News

A FARMER charged with one count of act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for allegedly stabbing his wife was released on a $1000 bail with strict conditions by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Bal Raj, 49, appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua.

Defence counsel Jitendra Reddy informed the court his client was a first-time offender and that he was not a threat to the complainant as he lived in Sigatoka.

The State prosecutor objected to bail saying it was an indictable offence and that they were yet to receive the medical report of the complainant.

He also filed for the case to be transferred to the High Court in Suva.

Mr Reddy assured the court his client was going to abide by the bail conditions.

In her ruling, Ms Mua concurred with the prosecutor, stating that the matter was important since the complainant was still admitted in hospital but it was not a predominant matter as prosecutors were yet to receive a copy of the complainant's medical report. Ms Mua ordered an interim domestic violence restraining order against Mr Raj, who is to report to the Sigatoka Police Station every Friday.

The matter has been adjourned to May 12.