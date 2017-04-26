More Fiji teachers for Tuvalu

/ Front page / News

THE relationship between Fiji and the Tuvaluan Government continues to grow after the signing of a memorandum of agreement on the Fiji Volunteer Teachers Scheme.

The scheme, which was started in 2014 with 15 teachers, was renewed for the second time yesterday in Suva.

Fifteen more teachers have been selected under the scheme.

Tuvalu's High Commissioner to Fiji, Temate Melitiana thanked the Government for agreeing to support the continuation and strengthening of the partnership program.

"The program has proven to be very useful and beneficial for both Fiji and Tuvalu, not only in terms of the education sector but also in terms of facilitating cultural exchanges and deepening friendly relations between our people and our governments," Mr Melitiana said.

"This will now further strengthen the program and we will see an increase in the number of Fiji volunteer teachers this year to more than 30 teachers."

Mr Melitiana said Tuvalu gained a lot from the program in terms of enhancing the quality and capacity of education in the country.

One of the teachers selected to go is Senimili Seru, who said she took up the opportunity of teaching in a foreign country to challenge herself.

"I have got experience in teaching and I know that the situation over there will be challenging but I am up for it. This will be my first posting outside of Fiji and I am looking forward to it," Ms Seru said.

Fiji's roving ambassador and High Commissioner to Pacific Island Countries and Territories Litia Mawi said the partnership would benefit both countries.