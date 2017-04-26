Fiji Time: 4:34 PM on Wednesday 26 April

UK candidate for top WHO job vows to help Pacific

Litia Cava
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

UNITED Kingdom's (UK) candidate for the next director general of the World Health Organization, aims to create a special relationship between WHO and Pacific Island countries through special initiatives.

Dr David Nabarro is in the country as an attendee for the Pacific Heads of Health Meeting in Suva this week.

Dr Nabarro is a medical doctor with more than 40 years experience.

He has served in about 50 countries executing health challenges and serves as special adviser to the United Nations secretary-general.

He will meet Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar this week to discuss issues affecting Fiji's health system and other areas of concern.

He says his number one priority is to help the world against infectious diseases such as influenza, zika, dengue, Ebola and yellow fever.

He labelled the work done by the Health Ministry as "impressive" given the day-to-day challenges.

Also in the country are the two other nominees for the post of WHO director general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr Sania Nishtar.

The new director-general will take office on July 1, 2017.








