Fiji Time: 4:33 PM on Wednesday 26 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Village headmen urged to be present, involved

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

VILLAGE headmen need to involve themselves in environmental workshops in order to trickle down information to villagers, says Wildlife Conservation Society communication engagement co-ordinator Akanisi Caginitoba.

Ms Caginitoba said this during a sustainable development workshop held at the Commissioner Northern's office yesterday.

She said they always found a lot of delay in their work when village headmen were not present during workshops and awareness programs that were done in villages.

"We found leadership roles in the village as not well intact because these are few areas we found to be of great challenge when we visited these villages, even though we had informed them earlier of our visit," she said.

Ms Caginitoba says there needs to be a decision made by village headmen in order to get these programs and messages across to the people.

"When we have the right decision and plans put forward to the villagers then we will be able to move forward for the better," she said. "We need the idea of conservation and development to move together and with this we need village headmen to be present as they are the ones who give the final decision on whether a certain development plan needs to be done or not."

Ms Caginitoba said in most cases, youths

and other village members would be present during their visit while village headmen were not.

"We find this very time consuming especially when we have already shared all the information that needs to be told about the development and only to find that at the end of the meeting, all issues will have to be raised up on the next village meeting because the village headman is not present," she said. "It's good that youths and other village members are present but the main thing we need is for village headmen to be present so our work could be confirmed."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65790.6389
JPY 54.478551.4785
GBP 0.37630.3683
EUR 0.44330.4313
NZD 0.70410.6711
AUD 0.64690.6219
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Disciplinary advice for Kiro grounding
  2. Akbar: It takes time to deliver
  3. Non-performing contractors 'are out'
  4. Subsidy plea
  5. 788 land leases renewed
  6. Hero's welcome
  7. Singh: Teachers still affected by board
  8. Qiliho warns officers
  9. Fiji marks Anzac Day
  10. Union awaits word

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  2. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  3. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  4. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  7. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)