Village headmen urged to be present, involved

VILLAGE headmen need to involve themselves in environmental workshops in order to trickle down information to villagers, says Wildlife Conservation Society communication engagement co-ordinator Akanisi Caginitoba.

Ms Caginitoba said this during a sustainable development workshop held at the Commissioner Northern's office yesterday.

She said they always found a lot of delay in their work when village headmen were not present during workshops and awareness programs that were done in villages.

"We found leadership roles in the village as not well intact because these are few areas we found to be of great challenge when we visited these villages, even though we had informed them earlier of our visit," she said.

Ms Caginitoba says there needs to be a decision made by village headmen in order to get these programs and messages across to the people.

"When we have the right decision and plans put forward to the villagers then we will be able to move forward for the better," she said. "We need the idea of conservation and development to move together and with this we need village headmen to be present as they are the ones who give the final decision on whether a certain development plan needs to be done or not."

Ms Caginitoba said in most cases, youths

and other village members would be present during their visit while village headmen were not.

"We find this very time consuming especially when we have already shared all the information that needs to be told about the development and only to find that at the end of the meeting, all issues will have to be raised up on the next village meeting because the village headman is not present," she said. "It's good that youths and other village members are present but the main thing we need is for village headmen to be present so our work could be confirmed."