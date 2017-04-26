Fiji Time: 4:34 PM on Wednesday 26 April

High kava price effect

Serafina Silaitoga
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

THE high price of yaqona has reduced consumption, says Methodist Church's Macuata division superintendent Reverend Atunaisa Lagilagi.

At yesterday's divisional meeting, Rev Lagilagi said the price should remain high if it meant reduced consumption.

He told the congregation that time spent on drinking yaqona had robbed family time, especially parents' valuable time with their children.

Mr Lagilagi said parents should spend more time with their children, especially teaching them the Word of God.

"This is very important and social ills have happened because parents spend more time with friends drinking grog then staying at home to be with their children," he said.

"Even when parents are at home, they should use their time well by teaching them the Word of God, the importance of knowing God and the importance of living successful lives.

"I believe parents, first and foremost play a vital role in shaping the future of their children and it all begins at home."

In a recent visit to villages of the division, Mr Lagilagi said he had noticed the reduction of grog consumption, especially among the young.

"I have also been informed about it by our various church pastors in different circuits because people can't afford to buy the grog now.

"It's good and encouraging and the grog price should remain high if it will help reduce consumption."

Mr Lagilagi called on parents to be serious about the future of their children.








