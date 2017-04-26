Fiji Time: 4:34 PM on Wednesday 26 April

Bua development

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

THE effects of development made today should not hinder the plight of our future generation, says Wildlife Conservation Society community engagement officer Isoa Koroiwaqa.

Mr Koroiwaqa said this during the sustainable development workshop at the Commissioner Northern's office in Labasa yesterday.

"We need to work together to protect our environment for our future use," he said.

He said the main purpose of the workshop with senior government officials was to make them understand sustainable development plans, especially in Bua. "Our main intention is to help senior government officials in Bua put together the Bua Development Plan for the next five years," he said.

"We found Bua to be a resource-rich province but we need to develop it well."

Mr Koroiwaqa said if villagers failed to develop in a sustainable or holistic manner then it could have a damaging effect on the resources.

"After this workshop, the heads of departments can have a fair idea of doing developments in a sustainable manner so that it doesn't affect our future generations," he said.

"The more we continue to deplete the resources the more the cost of development in the future will go up and one classic example is water."








