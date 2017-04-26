Non-performing contractors 'are out'

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) recently terminated the contracts of few road contractors, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Parveen Kumar told Parliament yesterday.

This was in response to Opposition parliamentarian Mosese Bulitavu's question on what the ministry could do to review the contracts of these contractors because he claimed they were not doing a good job.

"There is a monitoring unit within FRA that monitors these works by subcontractors.

"Those contractors, who do not perform the job, are out from the job," Mr Kumar said.

"And recently we have taken out some contractors from the job because they were not doing the standard of work they were expected to."

Mr Kumar said the authority was currently working on a number of projects focused on improving road conditions around the country.

"FRA will continue to work with the divisional commissioners to ensure that rural and remote areas are maintained for access.

"FRA makes regular visits to rural roads."

He also assured Parliament that improvement to the condition of roads in the rural and remote areas would not be done overnight but it would be taken care of.