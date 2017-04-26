788 land leases renewed

/ Front page / News

SEVEN hundred and eighty-eight expired land leases have been renewed by the Lands Ministry so far, Lands Minister Faiyaz Koya told Parliament in a ministerial statement yesterday.

He confirmed that these leases did not have any complications in terms of estate administration issues.

Mr Koya said a bulk of these expired leases had not been renewed on time because of two major reasons.

"Lessees have still yet to indicate in writing that they would like their leases renewed as per the condition of their leases or lessees have passed away and there are pending complicated estate administration issues that the close families of the deceased lessees are still not able to resolve," he said.

Mr Koya said the ministry was vigorously working towards renewing all expired leases by the end of the next financial year.

Meanwhile, 238 approval notices have so far been issued to all the four divisions in Fiji.

Mr Koya said this was part of the Government's effort in the regularisation of the occupations of all squatters throughout the country.

"In the next financial year 2017-2018, the ministry is planning to issue an additional 126 approval notices in the respective division," Mr Koya told Parliament.