Disciplinary advice for Kiro grounding

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

NINE months after the running aground of naval vessel RFNS Kiro at the Cakauyawa Reef near Makuluva, a board of inquiry has recommended disciplinary action on those involved.

Defence Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola told Parliament that disciplinary action was one of the recommendations.

"The board of inquiry report has been completed and submitted to the headquarters of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF)," he said yesterday.

Ratu Inoke said the implementation of the board's recommendation was ongoing and subject to review.

"There are a number of recommendations put through by the board that were disciplinary in nature.

"These disciplinary recommendations are currently with the force's legal service for verification and due diligence.

"A number of recommendations were in reference to review of operational procedures and training of Fiji Naval personnel."

Ratu Inoke said the vessel would not be salvaged and all hazardous material in it were removed. He also told Parliament that the Fiji Navy only had the RFNS Kula in operation from the four patrol vessels it had.

"RFNS Kikau is being sealifted to Australia for refit until December, the RFNS Lautoka is waiting safety and structural survey until next month and the RFNS Levuka is waiting to be decommissioned because of its age."








