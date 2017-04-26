Fiji Time: 4:34 PM on Wednesday 26 April

Akbar: It takes time to deliver

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

THE Health and Medical Services Ministry is addressing its human resource needs to manage complex procurement and supply operation requirements, says minister Rosy Akbar.

Ms Akbar said the ministry was filling the skilled gap by getting the right labour force.

She said the stock-outs of medicine in hospitals had been a persistent problem and challenge for the health system for many years.

Ms Akbar said Fiji was not alone in struggling to maintain adequate supplies of medicines.

"We need to recognise that we are a small, remote island nation. It can take moths for deliveries of medicines to reach to our shores and, at times when manufacturers and wholesalers' stocks are low, they may well give priority to orders placed by larger, wealthier countries," she told Parliament yesterday.

Ms Akbar said the challenges related to stock-outs could not and would not be resolved overnight.

"They are challenges the ministry and I are seeking to address with energy and enthusiasm.

"One of the challenges we encounter whilst procuring these medicines from our international suppliers is the delayed expected time of arrival of the medicines, in terms of shipment delay, production issues, regulatory issues from manufacturing countries."

Replying to Ms Akbar's ministerial statement, National Federation Party (NFP) MP Parmod Chand said he was disappointed with the minister's statement.

"Does the minister know what is happening in her ministry?" said Mr Chand.

He said if the private pharmacies could be sufficiently stocked with medicines, why the government pharmacies could not have proper stock.

"If private pharmacies can be sufficiently stocked with the list of medicines being listed as being in short and nil supply, why can't the Fiji Pharmaceutical Service, which has millions of dollars at its disposal, or that is what is shown in the budget, be in a state of preparedness at all times?"








