Subsidy plea

A MAN who has only 9 per cent of his kidneys functioning is pleading with the Government to subsidise the cost of dialysis treatment in the country.

Saiyad Saheem, 49, of Suva, who is fighting for his life at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2009 and his condition deteriorated since then.

Mr Saheem, who had surgery yesterday morning, said it was a struggle to fund dialysis treatment in the country.

He spoke after comments by the Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar in Parliament yesterday that Government could not fund haemodialysis for all kidney patients in the country.

He said the cost of dialysis treatment was expensive and he understood the plight of those who could not afford the treatment.

"The Government should look at the need of the people thoroughly as their social service," he said.

Mr Saheem said if the Government could not make the treatment free, they should at least reduce the cost.

In Parliament yesterday, Ms Akbar was questioned by National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad on what criteria the ministry used to allocate funds from the $300,000 budgetary allocation to patients in urgent need of kidney dialysis treatment at the Kidney Foundation.

Ms Akbar said the Government would soon unveil plans on reducing prices for kidney dialysis to make it affordable for ordinary Fijians.

In a heated exchange, Ms Akbar clarified that the Government did not allocate funds for kidney dialysis carried out by the Kidney Foundation.

"The Kidney Foundation is a charitable trust which raises its own funds from donations and charges are paid by the patients to undergo dialysis," she said.

"Government had allocated $300,000 over two years for the purchase of supplies for dialysis machines at CWMH, Lautoka and Labasa hospitals."

She said Government funded dialysis services for those who had acute dialysis and chronic kidney disease.

"Acute dialysis is offered at the main divisional hospitals mainly for those with acute reversible kidney disease. These are patients who are identified through clinical assessments by our doctors.

"They typically have temporary kidney failures that will improve with the support of kidney haemodialysis treatment."

Ms Akbar said for the second group of patients, they received dialysis treatment up to three months prior to their kidney transplant.

"The Ministry of Health and Medical Services recognises the financial burden that regular dialysis can impose and is exploring ways to exert downward pressure on fees through increasing competition.

"It is truly heartbreaking to know that every year in Fiji about 600 people develop complete kidney failure or end stage kidney disease.

"We are aware, we are concerned and we are looking at how best we can combat this challenge."

Ms Akbar confirmed that the cost of dialysis was high at the moment because the consumables were very expensive and the volume was very little.

SODELPA parliamentarian Niko Nawaikula asked the Government to consider increasing the dialysis treatment allocation since so much money was allocated to the international golf tournament in Fiji.

Ms Akbar said budget submissions were going on and she would look into it.