Fiji marks Anzac Day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Commander Republic of the Fiji Military Forces Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto on his way to place a wreath during the Anzac Day dawn service at the Suva Military Cemetery on Reservoir Rd in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

YESTERDAY marked the 102nd anniversary of the landing of the Australian Imperial Force and New Zealand Expeditionary Force — collectively known as the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps — at Gallipoli in 1915.

Fiji also joined countries around the world to mark Anzac Day with a dawn service at the Suva Military Cemetery. President Jioji Konrote laid the first wreath in memory of the fallen servicemen and servicewomen.

"Australian and New Zealanders are often referred to Anzac spirit and while there is no definition for the phrase, we all have a sense of what it means. It's a can do attitude showing courage in the face of adversity,"Acting Australian High Commissioner Amy Crago said.

The dawn service this year was hosted by the New Zealand High Commission.