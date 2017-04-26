Fiji Time: 4:34 PM on Wednesday 26 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji marks Anzac Day

Litia Cava
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

YESTERDAY marked the 102nd anniversary of the landing of the Australian Imperial Force and New Zealand Expeditionary Force — collectively known as the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps — at Gallipoli in 1915.

Fiji also joined countries around the world to mark Anzac Day with a dawn service at the Suva Military Cemetery. President Jioji Konrote laid the first wreath in memory of the fallen servicemen and servicewomen.

"Australian and New Zealanders are often referred to Anzac spirit and while there is no definition for the phrase, we all have a sense of what it means. It's a can do attitude showing courage in the face of adversity,"Acting Australian High Commissioner Amy Crago said.

The dawn service this year was hosted by the New Zealand High Commission.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65790.6389
JPY 54.478551.4785
GBP 0.37630.3683
EUR 0.44330.4313
NZD 0.70410.6711
AUD 0.64690.6219
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Disciplinary advice for Kiro grounding
  2. Akbar: It takes time to deliver
  3. Non-performing contractors 'are out'
  4. Subsidy plea
  5. 788 land leases renewed
  6. Hero's welcome
  7. Singh: Teachers still affected by board
  8. Qiliho warns officers
  9. Fiji marks Anzac Day
  10. Union awaits word

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  2. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  3. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  4. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  7. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)