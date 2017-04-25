Barefoot College to train Fiji and Pacific women

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:42PM THE proposed Barefoot College to be constructed in Nadogo, Macuata, will be a college to train women to become solar engineers.

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa added it would be an opportunity also to train not only Fijian women but also women of the Pacific.

She said this would equip them with necessary skills to become solar engineers and electrify their various villages and communities.

Mrs Vuniwaqa was responding to a question from Opposition parliamentarian Salote Radrodro who asked for an update on the Fiji Barefoot College, particularly after the Government sent rural women to India to undertake six-month training to become solar engineers.

She said in 2012, the Government sent 10 women from the Villages of Dama, Waikubuku in Viti Levu; Nakorovou, Vunidogoloa from the North; and Naioti in Kadavu.

After that training, she said those ladies returned and solar-powered their villages in the communities that they lived in.

The Fiji Barefoot College to be built will be a partnership between the Fijian and Indian governments, where the Indian government will fund up to around FJ$2.6 million to equip solar equipment, technical expertise, training and vocational support in the field of solar electrification.

"The entire project, Madam Speaker, is basically an initiative to hone in on the expertise and skills of rural women, to tap into their potential to become solar engineers and electrify their various villages."

In 2015, another 5 women were sent to India for similar training - three from Nadogo in Macuata and two from Kadavu.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said this program would run parallel with the Department of Energy's national programs relating to solar energy.

"These programs, Madam Speaker, these ladies are qualified solar engineers and they have already electrified their communities. There is evidence out there. What this means for this communities is that, the cost in relation to power is decreased a lot.

"Apart from that, we are also attaining our national aims in relation to green economy and the SDGs. It means children can now can study under light, where there was none before."

There is about $2.6m, which will be the part funded by the Indian government.

She said the Fijian government was also looking for partners in this but for the host government, it will be around $3.1m.