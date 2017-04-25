Fiji Time: 9:14 PM on Tuesday 25 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Barefoot College to train Fiji and Pacific women

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Update: 8:42PM THE proposed Barefoot College to be constructed in Nadogo, Macuata, will be a college to train women to become solar engineers.

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa added it would be an opportunity also to train not only Fijian women but also women of the Pacific.

She said this would equip them with necessary skills to become solar engineers and electrify their various villages and communities.

Mrs Vuniwaqa was responding to a question from Opposition parliamentarian Salote Radrodro who asked for an update on the Fiji Barefoot College, particularly after the Government sent rural women to India to undertake six-month training to become solar engineers.

She said in 2012, the Government sent 10 women from the Villages of Dama, Waikubuku in Viti Levu; Nakorovou, Vunidogoloa from the North; and Naioti in Kadavu.

After that training, she said those ladies returned and solar-powered their villages in the communities that they lived in.

The Fiji Barefoot College to be built will be a partnership between the Fijian and Indian governments, where the Indian government will fund up to around FJ$2.6 million to equip solar equipment, technical expertise, training and vocational support in the field of solar electrification.

"The entire project, Madam Speaker, is basically an initiative to hone in on the expertise and skills of rural women, to tap into their potential to become solar engineers and electrify their various villages."

In 2015, another 5 women were sent to India for similar training - three from Nadogo in Macuata and two from Kadavu.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said this program would run parallel with the Department of Energy's national programs relating to solar energy.

"These programs, Madam Speaker, these ladies are qualified solar engineers and they have already electrified their communities. There is evidence out there. What this means for this communities is that, the cost in relation to power is decreased a lot.

"Apart from that, we are also attaining our national aims in relation to green economy and the SDGs. It means children can now can study under light, where there was none before."

There is about $2.6m, which will be the part funded by the Indian government.

She said the Fijian government was also looking for partners in this but for the host government, it will be around $3.1m.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent
  2. PM upsets church
  3. Her dream a reality
  4. Village meets on headman's fate
  5. Gavoka queries scheme
  6. MP: Minimum wage review to be ready next month
  7. PM: No law review
  8. Girl, 4, hit by vehicle, hospitalised
  9. CORRECTION
  10. NZ Navy assists patrol

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  8. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  10. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)