Technical team to tackle traffic congestion

Update: 8:10PM FIJI'S Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has established a technical working group with all the stakeholders from the private and public sector to develop plans in tackling traffic congestion in the country.

Line Minister Praveen Kumar said its concentration included the implementation of flexi hours, of which consultation continued with the relevant stakeholders; the need to implement dedicated lanes during peak hours; proposed bypass in certain locations; and recommend three and four lanes.

"All in all, that will require concerted effort from users of the transport systems, urban planners, policy makers and decision-makers to propose and implement targeted solutions that will achieve an intended outcome," Mr Kumar said.

Responding to questions on the increased vehicle population against minimal roading provisions, Mr Kumar said the four-lane work from Nausori to Suva had started.

"This is the only government which has got vision and political will to do such things," he retorted.

"In terms of the vehicles on what the ministry or LTA is going to do, that is an individual's right, Madam Speaker, and this Government is not going to deny that right."