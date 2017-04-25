Fiji registered vehicles increased from 2015

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:01PM THE number of vehicles registered with the Lands Transport Authority last year increased by 9.2 per cent from 2015.

Parliament was told that in 2015, the national vehicle registered with the LTA was 101,425.

This increased to 110,763 by December 2016.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Praveen Kumar released this statistic in Parliament in response to a question on what his ministry was doing to address major traffic jams in the country.

"As a developing country, Fiji is experiencing shift in transportation preference as it becomes more inclined towards private transportation," Mr Kumar said.

"In addition to the increase in vehicle population, the decentralisation of activities, change in in land use composition, rural to urban migration and informal settlements have influenced travel patterns of the public traveling to work, school, accessing to health and recreational facilities.

"The positive economic outlook, investor confidence in Fiji have inspired many Fijians to improve their standard of living; whether it is migrating to major urban centres for better education and employment opportunities or to engage in business enterprises.

"It is the ability to secure a roof over one's head and owning a car are two title indicators for the promise, Madam Speaker. This is a trend for an aspiring society, Madam Speaker, to which Fiji is no exception."