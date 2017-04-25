Reports to Parliament must be debated: Prof Prasad

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:44PM NATIONAL Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad yesterday raised what he described were "serious concerns" that reports presented to Parliament are not debated on.

Noting that very few reports, only Bills he said, were debated on since the establishment of Parliament.

Rising on a point of order, Prof Prasad said it made no sense to have committees look at reports, present it in Parliament and there was no debate on any of those reports.

"I think it is becoming a futile exercise in terms of referring reports to the committees. The committees are deliberating on them, reporting them to Parliament and the Parliament has no debate," he said.

"I think we need to consider this seriously in the Business Committee and perhaps allocate time in Parliament so that some of these reports can be debated, otherwise it is a meaningless exercise, Madam Speaker."

Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni noted his concern.

Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development, and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu responded saying ministries would also have to respond to the annual reports, which was something they were doing.

Prof Prasad responded saying when the reports were presented to Parliament, there was a motion.

"I am not pointing out on what the ministry does or not, as the fact of the matter is that, it is a parliamentary matter and I think the Business Committee needs to consider this and make sure that the reports are debated and time allocated to it."

Dr Luveni said there were other opportunities where issues could be raised and by way of motions, questions and ministerial statements and that was in the Parliamentary process.