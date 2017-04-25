Fiji Time: 9:14 PM on Tuesday 25 April

Gavoka's motion out of order: Speaker

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Update: 7:25PM A MOTION submitted by Opposition parliamentarian Viliame Gavoka to express support to the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) for partnering with iTaukei cane farmers through cooperatives and joint ventures was rejected by Parliament.

Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni ruled the motion was out of order because Mr Gavoka's motion was, as worded, singled out a particular ethnic group of Fijian farmers and potential farmers.

Mr Gavoka rose on a point of order in Parliament yesterday regarding his motion, rejected after what he said he gone through the proper vetting and authority of the Business Committee.

"Actually, the Secretary-General received objections to the inclusion of the motion by the Honourable Viliame Gavoka. These objections were received past the deadline, however, I had accepted them," Dr Luveni said.

"Having considered the objections at length, I ruled that the motion is out of order as it breaches Standing Order 48(a).

"The FSC, like other Government agencies and ministries, provides assistance to all Fijians on the basis of need and, where applicable, on the basis of merit and not ethnicity."

Mr Gavoka said a motion of this nature would benefit sugar.

"We are in the midst of debating on Sugar Bills 19 and 20 of 2016 and this, we believe, is integral to that, to increase production by involving a lot of iTaukei farmers who have lost interest in the sugar industry.

"I believe it is a viable motion, Madam Speaker, and it is sad that this Parliament has seen this to be a racist motion."








