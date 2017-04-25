Fiji Time: 9:14 PM on Tuesday 25 April

Civil servants learn coastal integration

LUISA QIOLEVU
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Update: 7:11PM SENIOR civil servants were reminded this morning about the importance of integrated coastal management program.

The workshop, held at the Commissioner Northern's office in Labasa, aims to educate officials about the link between coastal management and Government's goal in sustainable development.

Headed by Wildlife Conservation Society, community engagement officer Isoa Koroiwaqa said the workshop was imperative to enhance the knowledge of officials to ensure the achievement of the sustainable development goal.

"This will also help Bua HOD's, Provincial Administrator Bua and the Roko Tui Bua and their team to put in together a Bua development program for the next five years," Mr Koroiwaqa said.








