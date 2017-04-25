Pacific leaders discuss NCD threat

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Pacific island leaders attending the three-day Heads of Health meeting in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:54PM PACIFIC island leaders were today urged to take a lead role in raising more awareness on the control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and focused in finding out what works and what does not.

While Fiji's Health Minister Rosy Akbar acknowledged the threat NCDs pose to communities, she counted on the Pacific island leaders to devote a good amount of time over the course of their meeting to discuss NCD issues.

In her opening address at the Pacific Heads of Health meeting in Suva today, Ms Akbar said politicians play an important role in the fight against NCDs and also look to leaders of the health administration for guidance and insights.

"I hope you will be open to new ideas and innovations," she said.

The main objective of the three-day meet is to review, discuss and make recommendations to the Health Ministry on the matters relating to Health Island Monitoring Framework, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Roadmap, Human Resources for Health, Universal Health Coverage and Health Care Financing.