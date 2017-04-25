More Fijian volunteer teachers to serve in Tuvalu

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fijian volunteer teachers with Ambassador Litia Mawi and Tuvalu High Commissioner Temate Melitiana at the signing of the MOA on the Fiji Volunteer Service Scheme in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:42PM SIXTEEN Fijian volunteer teachers will serve in Tuvalu for the next two years.

This after the governments of the two island nations signed a Memorandum of Agreement in Suva today allowing the additional teachers to serve under the Fiji Volunteer Service Scheme (FVSS).

In his opening remarks at the event, deputy secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Vilimone Baledrokadroka thanked the Tuvalu government for having faith and choosing to continue to partner with Fiji through the FVSS.

"Fourteen of our volunteer teachers are currently serving in Tuvalu, and we are geared to send 16 more next month to join their colleagues with the development assistance initiative in the education sector," Mr Baledrokadroka said.

"We are pleased to note there are Fijians already working in Pacific island countries and are contributing positively towards enhancing the economic and social life of their host countries."

Tuvalu High Commissioner Temate Melitiana said the volunteer scheme was beneficial not only in terms of the education sector but also for cultural exchanges and friendship between the two countries.

The signing today was officiated by Fiji's Roving Ambassador and High Commissioner to Pacific Island Countries and Territories Litia Mawi and Mr Melitiana.