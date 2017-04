/ Front page / News

Update: 6:33PM THE Telecom Fijiana 7s team will arrive into the country tomorrow after playing in the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Kitakyushu 7s last weekend.

The Iliesa Tanivula-coached side will now prepare for the Canada and Paris 7s next month.

Tanivula said they would work on their weaknesses, especially individual skills where the players needed to improve on.