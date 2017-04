/ Front page / News

Update: 5:47PM CUSTOMERS in the greater Sigatoka area have been advised to store up on water for their immediate needs, at least until 7pm later this evening.

An electrical fault at the Matovo Water Treatment Plant is expected to interrupt water supply in Lawai, Kedrakulu, Laselase, Nayawa and Olosara.

The Water Authority of Fiji says water carts will be on stand-by when the need arises.