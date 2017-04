Fiji FACT fixtures: Defending champ to open competition

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:19PM DEFENDING champion of the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT Nadi will play Ba in the first match of the tournament.

The Fiji Football Association released the fixtures of the tournament today.

Host Rewa will take on Lautoka in the feature match of day one.

The tournament will be played from May 12-14 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

1pm - Suva vs Rakiraki (GB)

3pm - Nadi vs Ba (GA)

5pm - Official Opening

5.30pm - Dreketi vs Labasa (GB)

7.30pm - Rewa vs Lautoka (GA)

1pm - Nadi vs Dreketi (GA)

3pm - Rewa vs Rakiraki (GB)

5pm - Suva vs Lautoka (GB)

7pm - Labasa vs Ba (GA)

10.30am - Lautoka vs Rakiraki (GB)

12.30pm - Ba vs Dreketi (GA)

2.30pm - Nadi vs Labasa (GA)

4.30pm - Rewa vs Suva (GB)