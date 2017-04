/ Front page / News

Update: 5:12PM THE five people who were reported missing in Gau waters last Sunday were rescued by the Fiji Navy this afternoon.

Fiji Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said the five were picked up by the Fiji Navy near Moala.

He said they were now being escorted to Levuka where they will receive medical attention.

"We are grateful to everyone who has assisted in the search," ACP Tudravu said.