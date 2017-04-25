Families lose home in separate fires

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:06PM THREE families lost their homes to separate fire incidents today, refreshing calls by authorities for vigilance and care.

Two families lost all their belongings when the three-flat wooden structured house went ablaze at the wee hours of this morning at Bau Road in Nausori.

A statement from the National Fire Authority today said their station at Nausori received the emergency call at 3.55am but the house was fully engulfed by the time the fire fighters arrived to the scene.

Luckily, the families who were home escaped safely.

At then at 11.40am, another fire broke out at Qari Place in Narere, destroying a three-bedroom wooden house to the ground.

Fire fighters from the Valelevu station saw the house was fully involved upon arrival five minutes later.

The family also escaped safely.

Investigations have now begun to determine the cause of both fires.