Lawmen often guilty of complacency: Commissioner

LITIA CAVA
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Update: 2:09PM LAW enforcers are often guilty of being too complacent in the execution of their duties, says Fiji's Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

He highlighted this in his opening address at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) workshop for police officers at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasese this morning.

"However, there are just a handful of our officers who have been caught in the vicious cycle of being too complacent and are disregarding the rules that govern our work," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"The negative effect of being too complacent has at times led to the policing profession branded as being unprofessional and in some cases brutal."

He said the three-day training would assist officers to be more knowledgeable in vital areas such as detention, the use of force, firearms and ethical conduct.








