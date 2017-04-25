Fiji Time: 4:31 PM on Tuesday 25 April

Local non-fiction 'Amma' reprinted

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Update: 1:55PM POPULAR and local non-fiction tale 'Amma...a frail wooden door' has been reprinted with edited version and new features.

The book, written by Amitesh Deo, is a version of hardships and struggles lashed out at those regarded as weak in society.

The new edition, being handled by the University of the South Pacific's book centre is expected to be released by next month.

The centre's officer, Vinesh Maharaj, said they had sold over 300 copies since 2011 and anticipate the same for the edited version.

"There is no doubt that this book can be used as a tool to deal with the related abuses in our society," Mr Maharaj said.

"It can also be used to create an awareness of the suffering and how to deal with it."








