Solar-powered desalination technology inventor visits WAF

+ Enlarge this image WAF chief executive Opetaia Ravai with the inventor of solar powered reverse osmosis desalination technology and Mascara CEO Marc Vergnet. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:40PM THE inventor of the world's first reverse osmosis solar desalination technology is in the country visiting the Water Authority of Fiji to explore options where his company could assist.

Marc Vergnet, also the CEO of Mascara Renewable Water - the developer of the world's first reverse osmosis solar desalination technology - said his French company specialised in desalination with a product range of solar-powered desalination plants without batteries, making it possible to supply everyone everywhere with drinking water.

"The idea is to give people access to water because a day will come when all these islands will be impacted by climate change," said Mr Vergent, referring to Fiji and other Pacific islands.

WAF chief executive Opetaia Ravai thanked Mr Vergnet for his visit and sharing ideas about the new water technologies available that may help WAF and the people of Fiji and in the Pacific in the future.

"We have 150 inhabited islands, many of which rely on rainfall or boreholes for their water supply. Solar-powered desalination plants would be an ideal solution for the islands," said Mr Ravai.

The reverse osmosis process involves seawater being pushed through a filter that traps dissolved substances on one side and allows the collection of clean water on the other side.

Mr Vergnet was last in Fiji 16 years ago to install wind turbines at the Sigatoka Hills.

He currently holds 18 patents including the Vergnet hydro-pump that supplies over 50 million people with drinking water around the world.