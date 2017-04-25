ANZAC Day dawn service to remember the fallen

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Republic of the Fiji Military Forces officers during the ANZAC Day dawn service at the Suva Military Cemetery at Reservoir Rd in Suva early this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 12:55PM FIJIAN President Jioji Konrote, members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) and members of various diplomatic corps were part of the ANZAC Day dawn service at the Suva Military Cemetery this morning.

Members of the public were also present in numbers to pay their respect and commemorate the lives of servicemen and servicewoman of Australia and New Zealand who sacrificed their lives for their country.

The dawn service this year was hosted by the New Zealand High Commission.