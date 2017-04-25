CMF holds annual meet

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Youths from the World Harvest Centre Youth Ministry during the youth events at the Christian Mission Fellowship International meeting in Kinoya yesterday.Picture: RAMA

About 5000 staunch church members of the Christian Mission Fellowship (CMF) have started arriving in Kinoya, Nasinu to be part of the church's week-long conference.

With the theme "Empowering Believers for Church Growth", the week-long event will also be a platform where church members from across the country and globe share their testimonies of living each day with God's grace.

Church founder and president Reverend Suliasi Kurulo, in welcoming church members to the conference, said the conference's theme was worth reflecting on.

Mr Kurulo said it also allowed the church the opportunity to gauge the growth of its members spiritually as well as the church itself.

"One of the most exciting aspects of planting, cultivating and growing a church is the privilege afforded to every believer in the exercising of his or her spiritual gifts," he said.

Last night featured missionary workers from African countries sharing their mission stories with members during the church service.