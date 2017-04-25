BAF: American iguana harmless

/ Front page / News

THE American iguana is harmless, says the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji.

BAF confirmed this in response to queries by this newspaper after some villagers in Cakaudrove province reportedly stopped going out fishing, fearing they would be bitten by the creature,

The authority's head of communications, Riten Go­sai, confirmed that an aw­areness program was he­ld at Viani and Nasinu villages in Cakaudrove where villagers were informed that American iguanas were herbivores.

"They might look big and scary, but they don't bite humans because they are herbivore," he said.

Mr Gosai said right after they received news of the American iguana being sighted in Savusavu, they sent a team over and they had taken the iguana into their care.

"People should know that American iguanas feed on leaves and they would never harm humans," he said.

Viani village headman Petero Biautubukoso said they were now relieved to hear of the good news.

"We had always thought that American iguanas eat humans since it looks huge and scary but now we are glad to learn that it feeds on leaves and not humans which is a big relief," he said.

Mr Biautubukoso said they later learnt that American iguanas did not go out at night and could only be seen during the day.

"We can freely move around the village now knowing that we are safe compared to the time when we weren't fully informed about the American iguana. We were always scared to go out at night and women stopped going out fishing fearing that they might get bitten by the iguana."