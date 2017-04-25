Fiji Time: 11:00 AM on Tuesday 25 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Project to assess fish, coral health

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

A BASELINE survey will be conducted in the Northern Lau Group to assess the health of coral and fish communities in the area.

Carried out by the Vatuvara Foundation and the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), the survey will be the first scientific one to be carried out by the Vatuvara Foundation.

A statement from WCS said a team of fish and coral experts would undertake surveys from May 8-16, 2017 on coral reefs around Kaibu, Kanacea, Vatuvara, Yacata and Adavaci islands in Lau and Cakaudrove province.

"Local scientists will collect baseline data on the abundance and diversity of corals and fish species, as well as key invertebrates such as sea cucumbers, wh­ich are an important source of livelihood for local communities," the statement said.

"The data will be shared with the local communities and used to help establish locally managed marine areas around the islands to support food security and sustainable livelihoods of the people."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM upsets church
  2. Village meets on headman's fate
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent
  4. MP: Minimum wage review to be ready next month
  5. Girl, 4, hit by vehicle, hospitalised
  6. PM: No law review
  7. CORRECTION
  8. Gavoka queries scheme
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Cane harvest target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  10. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)