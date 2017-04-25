TINs for overloaded vehicles

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 172 vehicles were issued with traffic infringement notices (TIN) by the LTA for overloading in excess of 1000 kilograms from January to February this year. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

OF the 10,004 vehicles weighed by the Land Transport Authority from January to February this year, 172 were issued with traffic infringement notices (TIN) for overloading in excess of 1000 kilograms.

A statement from the authority said another 22 vehicles were warned for overloading as they were overloaded in excess of less than 1000kg.

"Current statistics show that the Central/Eastern divisions issued 115 TINs while the Western Division issued 26 TINs and the Northern Division issued 31 TINs," it said.

"The vehicle type which recorded the highest number of booking was 10-wheeler trucks with 39 per cent of overall bookings compared with 27 per cent for 12 wheelers, 27 per cent for six wheelers and seven per cent for trucks and trailers.

"The load type recording the highest number of bookings was quarry trucks."