Fiji Time: 11:00 AM on Tuesday 25 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry's stance

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

GOVERNMENT has no control over village headmen and their role, says iTaukei Affairs Ministry permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua.

Responding to concerns from village headmen in the North, who wished to remain anonymous, Mr Katonitabua said the proposed village bylaws recommended that the turaga ni koro (village headman) be appointed by the bose va koro or the vanua.

Mr Katonitabua said this was being practised in villages within the 14 provinces around the country.

"For non-governmental organisations, political parties including government departments would need to consult the provincial council office for co-ordination purposes and improve planning to fellow villagers in terms of core responsibilities and programs in the villages," he said.

Mr Katonitabua refuted claims from village headmen who questioned the independence of village headmen considering the fact that Government was currently paying them allowances.

"The village headmen are paid by Government through the iTaukei Affairs Board on a quarterly basis subject to provision of their quarterly report to the provincial council office," he said.

"The village headman is the secretariat to the bose va koro or village council and still needs to consult the turaga ni yavusa on the outcome of the bose va koro for their blessings and information.

"For better co-ordination and reporting purposes, the village headman is the government point of contact should Government like to arrange any activity in terms of visits and gather village profile data for development purposes," said Mr Katonitabua.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM upsets church
  2. Village meets on headman's fate
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent
  4. MP: Minimum wage review to be ready next month
  5. Girl, 4, hit by vehicle, hospitalised
  6. PM: No law review
  7. CORRECTION
  8. Gavoka queries scheme
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Cane harvest target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  10. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)