Ministry's stance

GOVERNMENT has no control over village headmen and their role, says iTaukei Affairs Ministry permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua.

Responding to concerns from village headmen in the North, who wished to remain anonymous, Mr Katonitabua said the proposed village bylaws recommended that the turaga ni koro (village headman) be appointed by the bose va koro or the vanua.

Mr Katonitabua said this was being practised in villages within the 14 provinces around the country.

"For non-governmental organisations, political parties including government departments would need to consult the provincial council office for co-ordination purposes and improve planning to fellow villagers in terms of core responsibilities and programs in the villages," he said.

Mr Katonitabua refuted claims from village headmen who questioned the independence of village headmen considering the fact that Government was currently paying them allowances.

"The village headmen are paid by Government through the iTaukei Affairs Board on a quarterly basis subject to provision of their quarterly report to the provincial council office," he said.

"The village headman is the secretariat to the bose va koro or village council and still needs to consult the turaga ni yavusa on the outcome of the bose va koro for their blessings and information.

"For better co-ordination and reporting purposes, the village headman is the government point of contact should Government like to arrange any activity in terms of visits and gather village profile data for development purposes," said Mr Katonitabua.