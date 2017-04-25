Fiji Time: 11:00 AM on Tuesday 25 April

No State objection to judge

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

THE State has no objection to High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo presiding over the alleged rape and murder case of a 14-year-old girl at Loloma Beach, Pacific Harbour, last year.

Assistant director of Public Prosecutions Lee Burney confirmed the State's stand to the High Court in Suva last Friday.

Josua Colanaudolu is facing 12 counts ranging from abduction, rape, indecently annoying a female and murder.

He appeared before Justice Temo at the High Court in Suva for the alleged offences.

Justice Temo earlier in­f­ormed the defence and St­ate lawyer to decide whether he could preside over the case after it was brought to his attention that a doctor who was a proposed defence witness was his niece.

Mr Burney said the prosecution was crystal clear that there was no need for Justice Temo to recuse hi­m­self from presiding over the case. He filed submissions to support this.

Justice Temo said the easiest thing for him was to step down, but his job was to uphold the law.

The defence has also been given time until this Friday to file submissions on the matter.








